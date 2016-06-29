Air Force Credit Union of the Year – DFCU

Delaware’s largest Credit Union, Dover Federal, was recognized as the 2015 United States Air Force Credit Union of the Year. The annual honor is awarded to the financial institution that goes above and beyond by providing the Air Force community and their families with superior financial education and customized services.

Dover Federal was recognized with this honorable award in the “less than $1 Billion in assets” category for clearly demonstrating Excellent Customer Service, and for being responsive to the needs of the Dover Air Force Base community. Dover Federal showed that their mission field goes beyond the corporate walls, by conducting presentations to enhance financial knowledge and freedom, and by continuously supporting the “Adopt an Airman” program.

Dover Federal Credit Union CEO, David Clendaniel stated, “It is an incredible honor to be recognized for our mission at Dover Air Force Base. We are very proud to be the recipients of such an award, as it shines a light on our Credit Union’s legacy as well as our dedication to supporting the Airmen of Team Dover with their financial needs. While our airmen are serving our country and protecting our freedom, we have a dutiful obligation to stand by them as their financial resource partner to provide products and services that make a positive difference in their financial life. This award is among the highest of compliments that we can receive.”

With many financial institutions proudly serving the military of our great nation, it comes as no surprise that every year, the United States Air Force recognizes financial institutions that go above and beyond for the Air Force Community. The institutions recognized, are ones that serve the men and women of their Air Force community by providing customized services, and superior financial education.

Dover Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Delaware, with a membership of over 45,000. Dover Federal has offices in Smyrna, New Castle, Milford, and Dover, including one at Dover Air Force Base. To experience the Dover Federal Credit Union family, visit www.doverfcu.com.